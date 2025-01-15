‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2: Kitty returns to Seoul with more drama and love

The spin-off series ‘XO, Kitty,’ from the ‘To All The Boys I Have Loved Before’ franchise is gearing up for a second season. Led by Anna Cathcart’s Kitty Song Covey, the first season was full of intriguing drama and love triangles. As the Covey girl returns to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), after a rollercoaster of a semester, more drama follows. Following her expulsion from KISS, Kitty returns to Seoul in ‘XO Kitty’ season 2 after things take a turn. The trailer of the upcoming instalment promises new faces, more surprises, and a compelling story. Moreover, Fans of the franchise will get to see Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky back in action as he joins Kitty.

For a memory refresh, season 1 of ‘XO, Kitty’ started with Kitty’s ambitious journey to Seoul. She ventures into the bustling space and enrols at KISS to follow her boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi). Additionally, she plans to uncover more about her late mother’s teenage years. However, her adventure takes an unanticipated turn as she explores her sexuality and identity. As the season draws to a close, Kitty has not only broken up with Dae but also realised her feelings for Yuri (Gia Kim). Adding to it is Dae’s best friend Min Ho’s (Sang Heon Lee) feelings for Kitty who finds herself expelled from KISS.

In the trailer of the upcoming season, it is revealed that Kitty is called back to KISS. As she prepares for a new chapter, she decides to hit the books and devote time to learning more about her mother. However, as one can expect, the season is in no way free from chaos and drama. As Kitty gets ready to get her life on track, she sets on a path of discovering herself and love. Joining her in her new adventure is franchise’ OG heartthrob, Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavisnky. He is here to remind her that she is ‘Kitty Song freaking Covey.’

Coming to the soundtrack of ‘XO, Kitty’ season 2, the instalment promises riveting new music. The first season, featured tracks from the biggest K-pop groups, including BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, Twice, and SEVENTEEN. Meanwhile, the second season is going to see a mix of K-pop and international stars. These include IVE, BIBI, Chapelle Roan, Charlie XCX, aespa, and ENHYPEN among others.

The upcoming season premieres on Netflix on January 16.