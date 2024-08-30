Guru Randhawa drops birthday hit ‘Addicted’ with The Chainsmokers and Jonita Gandhi

In a thrilling fusion of cultures and sounds, Indian music sensation Guru Randhawa has released a new chart-topping single, “Addicted,” in collaboration with American DJ duo The Chainsmokers, Brazilian DJ Zerb, and German artist Ink. This exciting cross-continental partnership marks a significant moment in the music world, blending Indian rhythms with international dance beats.

The release, which coincides with Randhawa’s birthday, promises to be a game-changer, featuring a dynamic mix of Punjabi lyrics and English verses. The song’s infectious energy and unique cultural blend are set to captivate listeners across the globe.

The Chainsmokers, known for their massive hits like “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” are thrilled about this collaboration. Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, the duo behind The Chainsmokers, expressed their enthusiasm: “Our music has always aimed to connect people, and we have so many amazing fans in India. Collaborating with Guru and Jonita allows us to authentically bridge cultures and enhance the song with their incredible talent. It’s been a fantastic experience!”

Guru Randhawa shared his excitement about the project, highlighting the power of music to transcend boundaries. “Bringing a fresh Indian touch to this global hit is incredibly exciting,” he said. “I’m thrilled to join forces with The Chainsmokers and Zerb on this remix. It’s a wonderful opportunity to give the song a new dimension for our fans and the global audience.”

Jonita Gandhi, who also features on the track, added her perspective: “’Addicted’ was already an infectious track, and it’s been amazing to contribute my vocals alongside Guru Randhawa. Being part of a song with The Chainsmokers, Zerb, and Ink is a true honor, and I hope our version resonates with listeners everywhere.”

The new rendition of “Addicted” is a testament to the global appeal of electronic dance music, combining the distinctive styles of each artist involved. The track has been reimagined by The Hello Group and TH3RD BRAIN, with production and co-writing credits going to Alawn and Taylor Jones, known for their work in K-Pop. Taylor Jones, a 29-time Billboard #1 producer, reflected on the collaboration, saying, “Working with Zerb, The Chainsmokers, and Indian artists like Jonita and Guru was a fantastic experience. We aimed to infuse a fresh color into the production, and I hope people around the world enjoy this new version.”

“Addicted” has already made waves with its initial release, amassing over 140 million streams and topping Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts. With its blend of house beats and cultural elements, the song is poised to continue its success and further solidify its place in the global music landscape.

As the summer draws to a close, the release of “Addicted” on August 30th, featuring Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi, is set to be a highlight. Fans can look forward to experiencing a vibrant mix of sounds that celebrate the rich diversity of music across continents.