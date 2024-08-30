‘Berlin’ trailer: Aparshakti Khurana delivers riveting performance in spy thriller

The trailer for the highly anticipated spy thriller ‘Berlin’ has been unveiled, featuring a standout performance by Aparshakti Khurana. Set against the politically charged backdrop of 1990s New Delhi, this film promises to deliver a fresh and intense take on the spy genre. Khurana, known for his dynamic roles, takes on a unique character as a sign language expert, marking a new territory in Bollywood cinema.

The plot thickens when a deaf-mute man, played by Ishwak Singh, is detained on suspicion of espionage. Khurana’s role as a sign language specialist is pivotal to the unfolding drama, adding layers of intrigue and complexity. The trailer teases a gripping storyline that delves into political and personal tensions, showcasing Khurana’s versatility in a departure from his usual comedic roles.

In a recent statement, Khurana expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “Berlin is where the laughs stop and the intensity begins. It is a film with which I am emotionally connected as it really brought out the best in me. Atul Sabharwal pulled me out of my comfort zone and threw me into a challenging world, which is a mind-bending thriller that’ll have you playing detective from your couch.” His excitement reflects his dedication to the role and the film’s ambitious scope.

‘Berlin’ is a collaboration between Zee Studios and Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures, and it will be available exclusively on Zee5 starting September 13. The film marks a significant shift in Khurana’s career, following his success in the blockbuster ‘Stree 2’. In ‘Stree 2’, Khurana reprised his role as the humorous character Bittu, further establishing his range as an actor.

As the release date for ‘Berlin’ approaches, fans are eager to see Khurana’s performance in this new, intense role. Additionally, Khurana has upcoming projects, including the film ‘Badtameez Gill’, set to release on November 29, and a documentary titled ‘Finding Ram’. These projects indicate Khurana’s diverse interests and his continued exploration of different genres and formats.