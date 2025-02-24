Guru Randhawa injured during action scene, assures fans he’ll bounce back

Popular singer-actor Guru Randhawa has taken a hit—literally—while performing his first-ever stunt. The ‘Patola’ hitmaker ended up with injuries while filming for his upcoming movie ‘Shaunki Sardar’.

On Sunday, Guru shared a picture from the hospital on Instagram, where he could be seen with a bruised face, neck brace, and bandages. While the image worried fans, his caption was full of determination.

Advertisement

“My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of ‘Shaunki Sardar’. Bahut mushkil kaam hai action waala (action is a tough job), but will work hard for my audience,” he wrote.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

The singer-turned-actor, known for chartbusters like ‘Lahore’ and ‘High Rated Gabru’, is stepping into a new phase of his career with action-packed roles. Fans flooded his post with wishes for a speedy recovery, appreciating his dedication to the craft.

Meanwhile, Guru is also making headlines in the music world. During his appearance as a mentor on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, he was so impressed by contestant Bidisha Hatimuria’s performance that he made an exciting promise.

After her soulful rendition of ‘Saathiya, Tune Kya Kiya’, Guru announced, “Every time I watch Bidisha perform, it feels like one of our family members is on stage, and we’re all cheering for her. So today, I want to promise that in March or April 2025, I will compose a song for her and launch a music video together. I’ll even make a special appearance in it!”

The heartfelt gesture took everyone by surprise, adding to the buzz surrounding this season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. The show, which features mentors like Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa himself, has been receiving immense love from viewers.

This weekend’s episode is going to be extra special, with legendary Bollywood music director Anandji Virji Shah gracing the stage. Hosted by Vipul Roy and Salman Ali, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ continues to be a must-watch on Zee TV.