Guru Randhawa on ‘Shahkot’ backlash: Perceptions are based on the trailer

Singer, and actor Guru Randhawa, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Shahkot’, has addressed the controversy surrounding protestors burning the film’s posters due to concerns that it supports Pakistan.

He expressed that the public’s perceptions are largely based on their initial reactions to the trailer, emphasising the importance of understanding the film’s true narrative before jumping to conclusions.

Recently, the Shiv Sena Punjab had organised a protest against the release of the film ‘Shahkot’. During the demonstration, the protesters had burned posters of the film, and chanted slogans against Pakistan.

Reacting to the same, Guru, who was present in the national capital for the promotions of the film, said: “Jab tak aap mujhse mile nahi ho as an artist aap kuch bhi perception bana sakte ho. Jo log iska virodh kar rahe hain unko lag raha hai ki ye film ek alag direction me ja rahi hai.”

(Unless you meet me as an artist you can create any perception about me. Those who are opposing it feel that this film is going in a different direction.)

According to the media reports, the protestors have also criticised the censor board and demanded the removal of objectionable scenes from the film.

Guru added: “Unhone trailer dekh kar perception banayi hai, jispar vo uska virodh kar rahe hain. But jab aap film puri dekhenge to usme samajh aaega ki usme koi aisi baat nahi hai. Jo virodh kar rahe hain mai unko kehna chahunga ki aap khud ticket le kar chale jao, ya main aapko bhej dunga ticket.”

(They have formed a perception after watching the trailer, and they are opposing it. But when they will watch the full film, they will understand that there is no such thing in it. I would like to tell those who are opposing that either you should buy the tickets yourself and watch the movie, or else I will send you the ticket.)

Alongside Guru, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Raj Babbar, Gurshabd Hardeep Gill, Seema Kaushal, Neha Dayal, and Manpreet Singh. Produced by Anirudh Mohta, it will release on October 4 in theatres.