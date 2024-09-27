Gurdas Maan launches USA tour: ‘Akhiyan Udeek Diyan’

Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan is gearing up to mesmerize fans across the United States with his upcoming tour, ‘Akhiyan Udeek Diyan – Live in USA.’

Known for his soulful voice, captivating stage presence, and a career spanning decades, Maan is a beloved figure in the world of Punjabi music.

The tour begins on October 5th in New York and will make stops in six other cities across the U.S. That includes Dallas, Bakersfield, Stockton, Salem, San Jose, and Seattle. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening filled with the songs that made Maan a household name.

Check the full schedule here:

Dallas – October 6th

Bakersfield – October 12th

Stockton – October 19th

Salem – October 20th

San Jose – October 26th

Seattle – October 27th

With hits like ‘Dil Da Mamla Hai’ and ‘Chhalla,’ the iconic artist will undoubtedly create a magical atmosphere during each performance. Tickets are selling fast, and this is a rare opportunity for fans in the U.S. to see a true musical legend live.

Speaking about the tour, Gurdas Maan expressed his excitement. “I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to the U.S. to perform for fans who have been my strength for so long. Every show will be a tribute to the love and connection we share through music.”

Gurdas Maan is more than just a singer; he’s a pioneer in the Punjabi music industry. He holds the unique distinction of being the only Punjabi singer to win the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for his role in ‘Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris’. His performance and mesmerizing voice secured the film a spot in the Academy Awards’ general category.

From his early hits like ‘Mamla Gadbad Hai’ to his more recent work, Maan’s career has shown his versatility. He has also made his mark in Bollywood films.