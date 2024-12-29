Diljit Dosanjh remembers Manmohan Singh in Guwahati concert

During his concert in Guwahati on Sunday, singer Diljit Dosanjh paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

The tribute, shared through a video on Diljit’s Instagram, was a moving moment for fans and marked the singer’s dedication of his performance to the life and legacy of the respected economist and politician.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the simplicity and grace that defined the life of Manmohan Singh. He recalled how the former Prime Minister, despite facing criticism and challenges, always chose humility and never responded with anger or bitterness.

“He led a very simple life. Even if someone spoke ill of him, he never retaliated,” Diljit shared with his audience. He further emphasized that such restraint is especially rare in the world of politics, where confrontations are often the norm.

Diljit urged the youth, including himself, to take inspiration from Singh’s dignified conduct and learn from his example.

Manmohan Singh’s political journey spanned decades, with some of his most significant contributions coming during his time as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996.

It was under his leadership that India underwent major economic reforms that helped shape the country’s modern economy. Later, as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, Singh navigated the country through economic challenges, earning respect for his steady leadership.

Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister is particularly remembered for his calm demeanor during turbulent times and his role in advancing India’s global standing.

After stepping down in 2014, following the Congress-led UPA’s defeat in the general elections, he retired from active politics, leaving behind a legacy of reform and resilience.