AP Dhillon to Diljit Dosanjh: “Unblock me or stop talking about me!”

At a recent concert in Indore, singer Diljit Dosanjh made a heartfelt shout-out to fellow artists Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, wishing them the best of luck as they began their tours in India.

Diljit, known for his support of independent music, also spoke about the challenges that come with revolutions in the music industry.

“The time for independent music has started. Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working,” he said, encouraging his fans and fellow musicians alike.

However, the praise took a surprising turn during Diljit Dosanjh concert in Chandigarh where AP Dhillon, who had also been acknowledged by Diljit in Indore, took the opportunity to address a personal issue.

In front of the crowd, AP Dhillon requested Diljit to unblock him on Instagram before speaking about him publicly. “I just want to say one small thing, brother. First unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me,” Dhillon said in Punjabi, adding, “I don’t want to talk about what marketing is happening, but first unblock me. I’ve been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?”

The comment, which seemed to be a lighthearted yet pointed request, sparked curiosity among fans and followers. In response, Diljit took to his Instagram Stories to clear the air.

Sharing a screenshot of AP Dhillon’s Instagram page, which showed his posts still visible, Diljit wrote, “I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa… kalaakaran naal ni” (My issues could be with the government, not with the artists).