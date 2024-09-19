Gurdas Maan: Lesser-known facts about the global Punjabi icon

Gurdas Maan is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, and actor who has been the beacon light for a long time in Indian music and cinema. Having had his first chart topper with the song “Dil Da Mamla Hai” in 1980, Maan has since produced an enormous amount of material, topping over 34 albums and 305 songs. His fans shower praise on him with endearments such as Maan Saab, and he is no ordinary household name in Punjab but also has fame abroad.

Let’s go deeper into some lesser-known aspects of this legend’s life and career.

A global phenomenon

Though his roots are absolutely Punjabi, his influence has gone way beyond the borders. He is one of those few Punjabi artists who have really gained significant international appeal with their performances in Canada, the USA, and the UK. International tours and performances have helped him expose Punjabi music to the world, so to speak, making him the ultimate ambassador of the particular genre.

Advertisement

National award winner

Films and music do not go unacknowledged with Maan’s contributions towards them. He has been awarded the National Award twice. For Best Male Playback Singer, he won it in the year 2006 for “Heer” from Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris. His second National Award was his Best Actor Jury Award for Des Hoyaa Pardes.

A self-taught maestro

Gurdas Maan never had any formal music training. He’s a completely, and utterly self-taught singer-songwriter. This makes it an entirely new appreciation paradigm: one is made aware of his natural talent and commitment to the art form.

The Dafli connection

Dafli is that faithful companion with whom Maan has performed on numerous occasions. This traditional percussion instrument is rarely seen without the maestro. It adds a folk quality to his music and, therefore, is more than an ornament to his shows; it is a representation of his profound love for Punjabi tradition.

A versatile actor

On the acting side, Gurdas Maan has been remarkably influential in the cinema space. His name can be seen roaming on both Punjabi and Hindi films throughout the industry. Movies like Des Hoyaa Pardes, Shaheed-E-Mohabbat, and Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris speak of his caliber as a performer. His acting skills support his music with the contrasts between both. Unexpected cameos at times also come to fulfill his dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speed Records (@speedrecords)

Maan’s appearance in the film Veer-Zaara was never in the script. While shooting for the film in Chandigarh, Yash Chopra, director of the film, saw Maan who was already doing the recording of the song “Aisa Des Hai Mera.” Chopra was impressed with what Maan was doing and brought him on board to make an appearance in the film. The spur-of-the-moment decision led to one of the memorable moments of the film, which became yet another feather to Maan’s cap.

Academic achievements

Maan excels not only in arts but is also well academically versed. He possesses a Doctorate of Music from the University of Wolverhampton. His doctorate degree came to him on 7 September 2010. The degree talks of his immense hard work and outstanding contribution to the art of music.

Martial art enthusiast

Another dimension to this intricate personality is that Gurdas Maan is a judo black belt. His fans hardly know about his penchant for sports, more so martial arts. This component of his life defines his genuine interest in keeping fit and engaging in disciplinary activities, helping peeps glimpse into his varied interests.

A polyglot singer

Maan’s linguistic abilities are as impressive as his musical talent. While he is famous for his songs in Punjabi and Hindi, he can sing in Bengali, Tamil, Haryanvi, and Rajasthani, too. It not only increases his appeal but shows an artistic versatile side.

Bottom line: Gurdas Maan is not only one of the most renowned Punjabi singers, but an icon whose talent crosses disciplines and beats the globe. Be it untrained, incredible musical genius or academic accolades to dubious cameos in films and martial art skills, the life of Maan is a whole tapestry of achievements and passions that prove him to be devoted and versatile-a true entertainment legend.