Green Day is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

They’ve been loud, rebellious, and unapologetically punk since the late ’80s—and now, Green Day is officially getting its name etched into Hollywood history.

Come May 1, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Advertisement

That’s right, the band that gave us angst-filled anthems like ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ is joining the ranks of pop culture legends on the boulevard of stars. The news broke via ‘Variety”s X (formerly Twitter) handle, and fans haven’t stopped buzzing since.

Advertisement

Let’s be real: it’s about time.

Green Day’s journey started back in 1987 in Rodeo, California. Before they were headlining festivals and earning Grammy Awards, they were just a bunch of scrappy kids from the Bay Area punk scene, playing gritty sets at the 924 Gilman Street club in Berkeley. They went through a couple of name changes (shoutout to ‘Sweet Children’) before settling on the now-iconic moniker, Green Day.

Their rise to fame exploded with 1994’s ‘Dookie’, a major-label debut that didn’t just go multi-platinum—it changed the game for punk rock in America.

Suddenly, the genre that had been simmering underground had a shiny new voice on mainstream airwaves. Green Day wasn’t just part of the scene—they ‘were’ the scene.

And they didn’t stop there.

Over the years, the trio continued to evolve, experimenting with rock operas (‘American Idiot’), socially-charged performances, and even Broadway adaptations. Yup, ‘American Idiot’ made it to the stage and picked up a few Tony Awards along the way.

In 2015, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility—another punk milestone turned mainstream.

Even today, Green Day is far from coasting on nostalgia. Just this year, they performed at Coachella 2025 and stirred headlines by tweaking the lyrics of their 2004 hit ‘Jesus of Suburbia’ to make a political statement.

In a powerful moment, Billie Joe sang, ‘“Runnin’ away from pain, like the kids from Palestine / Tales from another broken home,”’ replacing the original line that spoke of victimhood in more general terms. It was a raw, bold move that reminded fans: Green Day still isn’t afraid to shake things up.

Over the years, they’ve dropped a whopping 14 studio albums, from the early days of ’39/Smooth’ and ‘Kerplunk’, through the success of ‘Insomniac’ and ‘Nimrod’, to recent releases like ‘Saviors’ in 2024. Not all albums were blockbuster hits (looking at you, ‘¡Uno! ¡Dos! ¡Tré!’ trilogy), but each one carried the same raw energy that has defined the band since day one.

Beyond the studio and stage, the trio has dabbled in various side projects, including Pinhead Gunpowder and Foxboro Hot Tubs, not to mention solo work. Still, it’s when they’re together that the magic really happens.

With around 75 million records sold and five Grammy wins under their belt, Green Day’s legacy is already huge in music history. The star on Hollywood Boulevard? Just a cherry on top.