Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actress to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is ready to leave her mark, literally, on Hollywood Boulevard, because in a moment of pride for India, she is among the newest class of honorees who will receive a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The announcement was made during a live press conference at Ovation Hollywood. Alongside Deepika, the 2026 class features a glittering lineup of global icons from film, television, music, and entertainment.

Other names in this prestigious cohort include pop sensation Miley Cyrus, Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet, Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt, French star Marion Cotillard, Canada’s Rachel McAdams, Italian legend Franco Nero, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Naturally, Deepika’s fans around the world erupted in celebration. Social media buzzed with congratulatory messages, fan edits, and throwbacks to her international milestones.

For many, this honour marks a long-overdue global acknowledgment of her talent, impact, and crossover success.

Deepika made her Hollywood debut in 2017, starring opposite Vin Diesel in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’. Since then, she has continued to carve out a space for herself internationally, being featured in TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people and appearing in Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report.

Her global appeal has also seen her regularly walk the red carpet at major international events. That includes the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala. It has often earned her praise not just for her style but for representing Indian cinema on a global stage.

The selection process for the Walk of Fame is rigorous. Each year, hundreds of nominations are reviewed by a panel from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Deepika’s selection was officially approved by the Chamber’s board of directors on June 25, following a panel meeting held on June 20.

Peter Roth, former CEO of Warner Bros. Television and chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, said in a statement: “We are excited to announce the newest selections of 35 esteemed individuals. They will be enshrined on the Walk of Fame as part of the prestigious Class of 2026. These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment. And we are thrilled to honour them with this well-deserved recognition.”