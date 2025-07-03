Who was Sabu Dastagir? An Indian name on Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of Deepika Padukone

Before Deepika Padukone became the newest Indian name with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, there was another, one that many have forgotten. Sabu Dastagir, or simply “Sabu,” was the first Indian-born actor to earn a star on the iconic boulevard back in 1960.

Decades later, as Deepika prepares to etch her name into Hollywood history, it’s worth revisiting the remarkable journey of the young boy from Mysore who became a global screen sensation long before Indian actors walked on international red carpets.

Born in 1924 in Karapura, in the princely state of Mysore, Sabu was the son of a mahout. His early life was rooted in simplicity and obscurity, until a British filmmaker, Robert Flaherty, discovered him at the age of 13. That chance encounter changed everything.

Cast as the lead in the 1937 British film ‘Elephant Boy’, based on Rudyard Kipling’s ‘Toomai of the Elephants’, Sabu’s natural charisma and screen presence catapulted him to fame.

Throughout the late 1930s and 1940s, Sabu starred in a string of high-profile fantasy adventures, becoming a fixture in British and American cinema. He played lead roles in films like ‘The Drum’, ‘The Thief of Bagdad’, and ‘Jungle Book’, decades before Disney turned it into a cartoon.

His portrayal of Abu in ‘The Thief of Bagdad’ remains one of his most celebrated performances.

But Sabu’s life was not just about lights and cameras. During World War II, he became a U.S. citizen and joined the U.S. Army Air Forces. As a tail gunner on B-24 bombers in the Pacific, he flew dozens of combat missions and received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his bravery.

After the war, however, Sabu’s career faltered. Hollywood changed, and the roles that once defined him fell out of favour. He struggled to find meaningful work and often had to settle for minor parts in European films.

In 1952, he even performed at the Harringay Circus with an elephant act. He was considered for a pivotal role in Mehboob Khan’s ‘Mother India’ in 1957, a film that went on to become a classic in Indian cinema.

But due to visa and permit issues, Sunil Dutt bagged the role of Birju, and Sabu never got the chance to act in a film made in India.

He made a brief return to Hollywood in the early 1960s, appearing alongside Robert Mitchum in ‘Rampage’ and in Disney’s ‘A Tiger Walks’. But fate had other plans. Sabu died suddenly of a heart attack in 1963 at just 39 years old. His final film released posthumously. He left behind his wife, actress Marilyn Cooper, and their two children.

In 1960, Sabu Dastagir received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a rare achievement for any actor, let alone one from India during that era.