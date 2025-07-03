Deepika Padukone reacts to her Hollywood Walk of Fame honour: “Gratitude…”

Deepika Padukone is having a moment, and she knows it. The Bollywood superstar, who has steadily made waves on the global stage over the past few years, has now earned a place in Hollywood history. On Wednesday, it was officially announced that Deepika will receive a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the 2026 class.

And her reaction? Just one word: “Gratitude…”

She shared the message in an Instagram Story on Thursday, keeping it understated but heartfelt. No elaborate captions, no long posts, just a quiet acknowledgment of a milestone.

Deepika’s name came out during a live press conference at Ovation Hollywood, alongside a lineup of global stars from the worlds of film, television, music, and sports entertainment.

Among those joining her in the 2026 class are Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci, and Demi Moore.

The announcement, made by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, places Deepika in the Motion Pictures category.

While Deepika is no stranger to international attention, this recognition marks a unique kind of achievement.

Fans were quick to flood social media with congratulations and pride, many calling it a historic moment for Indian representation in global entertainment.

It’s worth noting that before Deepika, another Indian-born actor had earned this honour. Sabu Dastagir, known simply as Sabu, received a star in 1960. Though largely forgotten today, Sabu was a trailblazer in Hollywood during the 1930s and 1940s.

Now, over six decades later, Deepika becomes the first Indian actress to follow in those footsteps.

For Deepika, who has balanced massive Bollywood success with selective Hollywood ventures and international brand endorsements, this latest recognition is both personal and symbolic.