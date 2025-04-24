Noah Schnapp teases heartbreaking end to ‘Stranger Things’: “Not a dry eye”

Brace yourselves, ‘Stranger Things’ fans — the end is near, and it’s going to hurt. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the beloved Netflix series, has dropped a heavy emotional bomb about the final season.

According to the actor, the fifth and final chapter of the sci-fi saga won’t just wrap things up — it’s going to leave us all “truly devastated.”

Speaking at the Broadway premiere of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ in New York, Noah Schnapp didn’t hold back.

“People are going to be truly devastated,” he said, hinting that tissues will be in high demand. “As sad as it was, I’m so excited to see the world’s reaction to watching the finale. There’s not going to be a dry eye. It’s going to be sad.”

While fans are still reeling from Season 4’s intense ending — with Vecna opening a portal to the dark and twisted Upside Down — Season 5 promises even higher emotional stakes. Set in the fall of 1987, the new season picks up more than a year after Hawkins was nearly torn apart.

And if Schnapp’s comments are any indication, the story isn’t just coming to a close — it’s going out with a punch to the heart.

Production on Season 5 wrapped last December, and reports from the set suggest that even the cast couldn’t hold back the tears as they filmed their final scenes. Given the show’s loyal following since its 2016 debut, the end of this era is understandably bittersweet.

From Demogorgons to mind flayers to heartbreaking goodbyes, ‘Stranger Things’ has been a cultural juggernaut. The fourth season alone clocked an eye-watering 140 million views, proving that its blend of nostalgia, horror, and heart remains irresistible.

As for the big finale? Netflix hasn’t locked in a release date just yet, but it’s likely to drop later this year. Until then, fans can only brace for impact — and maybe start emotionally preparing to say goodbye to Hawkins and the kids who made it feel like home.

Let the countdown (and crying) begin.