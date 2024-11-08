GOT7’s Jinyoung discharged from military; updates on ‘Unknown Seoul’ with Park Bo Young

GOT7’s Jinyoung (Park Jin-Young) has finally completed his mandatory military service. The K-pop idol’s discharge comes just days after the group’s leader, Jay B. Jinyoung enlisted in May 2023 and completed his 18-month service on November 7. Upon his discharge, fellow GOT7 bandmates, BamBam and Yugyeom, surprised him by attending the event to celebrate the completion of his military duties.

Following his return to civilian life, the music sensation opened up about life in the military to Korean news outlets. Talking about his service, he said, “I had a fun time with good friends for the past year and a half. I think I’ve become a strong person after joining the military.” Moreover, Jinyoung iterated his promise to the fandom to return as a “better person”, so he did. “I think I was discharged in good health, so I wanted to express my gratitude to fans.”

Talking about his plans for the near future, the GOT7 member revealed that the filming of ‘Unknown Seoul’ with Park Bo Young might be at the top of his list. “After being discharged, I think I will start filming for ‘Unknown Seoul.’ After that, I think I will be able to greet viewers with another project next year.”

The drama will chronicle the lives of twin sisters who are different in every aspect except their faces. However, they swap identities, weaving an intricate web of lies. This comes to haunt them when they find love, complicating matters of heart. For the slated drama, Park Bo Young will essay the role of the twins. Meanwhile, Jinyoung will play Ho Su. He is a man who has been in a relationship with Mi Ji, one of the twin sisters, since his school days.

As Jinyoung’s interaction with the media progressed, he delved into GOT7’s return, revealing that the group is working hard to release an album soon. “We are working hard to prepare GOT7’s album. The other members are also enlisting, so we want to release an album soon before [their enlistment] to repay fans. During my last vacation, we entered the album preparation stage while discussing amongst the members. I think [fans] can anticipate a GOT7 album soon. Please look forward to it a lot.”

On the professional front, the K-pop idol hasn’t just solidified his footing in the K-pop scene but also in the acting avenue. GOT7’s Jinyoung has starred in several dramas including ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea,’ ‘The Devil Judge,’ ‘Yumi’s Cells’ and ‘Reborn Rich.’ Moving ahead, his next release is the K-drama ‘The Witch’ which he filmed before his enlistment. The upcoming drama also stars Roh Jeung Eui.