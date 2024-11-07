BLACKPINK’s Rosé tops Billboard Global 200 charts with ‘APT’ ft. Bruno Mars

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is basking in the milestones amassed by her latest collaborative track with Bruno Mars, ‘APT.’ As her wall of fame expands, the K-pop sensation has a new accomplishment to boast. Emerging as the biggest K-pop release of the year, ‘APT’ has debuted at the coveted Billboard Global 200 chart at the top spot. The track has clinched the top spot in both the Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 (excluding US) charts. The remarkable feat gives the track the second-biggest debut in history.

The BLACKPINK songstress’ comeback collaborative track has not just topped several global charts but has also racked up over 200 million streams across platforms like Spotify and Apple Music among others. ‘APT’ now falls behind BTS’s chartbuster ‘Butter,’ which amassed over 280 million streams during its first week. Prior to the release of ‘APT’, the second position was also held by BTS. Jungkook’s smash hit ‘Seven’ flaunted the spot with over 210 million streams in the opening week.

This week’s top 10 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart (dated Nov. 9, 2024). Details: https://t.co/EbyvR0ztdR pic.twitter.com/Q39CI4b5nd — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 4, 2024



Meanwhile coming in second on the Global 200 chart is Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ ‘Die With a Smile.’ Billie Eilish’s ‘Birds of A Feather’ bagged the third spot while Oscar Maydon and Fuerza Regida’s ‘Tu Boda’ is at No. 4. Sabrina Carpenter takes the subsequent two spots with ‘Espresso’ and ‘Taste.’ At No. 7 is fellow BLACKPINK singer Jennie with ‘Mantra’ while No. 8 is also a K-pop track- aespa’s ‘Whiplash.’

The impressive milestone comes for ‘APT’ after BLACKPINK’s Rosé became the first female K-pop soloist to make it to the top 10 of Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, recently, the K-pop songstress became the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the UK Singles Chart. Moreover, ‘APT’ gave Rosé her first Perfect All Kill (PAK), making her the first BLACKPINK member to do so.

Also Read: TXT dominates World charts with ‘The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY’

Released on October 18, ‘APT’ perfectly captures the synergy of Rosé and Bruno’s vocal prowess. Featuring peppy beats and catchy lyrics, the track is dominating K-pop enthusiasts’ playlists. While the track has already broken streaming records and topped coveted charts, its popularity increases with every passing day.