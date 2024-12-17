BTS’ Jin voices Lee Min Ho’s ‘When the Stars Gossip’ OST, reportedly

A tantalising piece of news is here for both K-drama and K-pop fans! As per reports, BTS’ Jin has voiced the main theme for Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s ‘When the Stars Gossip’ OST. The news comes just days before the release of the highly-anticipated drama premieres on Netflix. This has significantly boosted the buzz around the awaited drama that brings together the top stars of South Korea. The news of the BTS star singing the OST has sent fans into a frenzy.

As per Sports Chosun, the BTS singer has lent his voice to the K-drama for an OST. As per the report, Jin recently voiced the main theme for the upcoming TvN drama ‘When The Stars Gossip.’ This will be the second time that Jin has contributed to the OST of a drama. Earlier, he sang the main theme ‘Yours’ for the drama ‘Jirisan.’

Since the reports took over, fans have taken to Reddit to express their excitement and curiosity. Fans are in awe of the fact the BTS’ Jin is keeping the ARMYs on their toes following his military discharge. One user wrote, “More music from Jin??? Does this man ever sleep?!! I am seated!!” Another penned, “Man, we’ve been getting endless content from Jin since he came back. We are so well-fed!!”

In the series, Lee Min Ho plays a mysterious character who finds himself on a space station. At the same station, Gong Hyo Jin’s character, Commander Eve Kim, is already present. The drama is going to explore the unlikely love story between Commander Eve Kim and space tourist Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho). In the series, the duo will team up to save Earth as the planet’s last hope. The latest trailer promises fluttering on-screen chemistry between the actors.

When The Stars Gossip also stars Han Ji-Eun, Huh Nam-Jun, Lee El, Kim Joo-Hun, Oh Jung-Se, among others. The drama will premiere on Disney+ on January 4, 2025.