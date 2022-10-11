‘Goodbye’ team celebrates Big B’s birthday with special song

The makers of the recently released film ‘Goodbye’, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and Pavail Gulati, released a special song wishing veteran megastar Big B on his birthday.

The song titled ‘Happy Birthday’, features colourful visuals of the cast and crew. In the video Big B can also be seen making a grand entry much like how he did in the song ‘My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves’ from the Manmohan Desai classic ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’. The film’s director Vikas Bahl also makes an appearance in the special video.

The song is interspersed with the visuals from the film as well where the characters can be seen celebrating Big B’s screen avatar’s birthday in the film.

‘Goodbye’, which was released in cinemas on October 7, is a family drama and tells the story of how a family headed by Big B’s character deals with the grief after his wife in the film, Neena Gupta’s character passes away.