Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, has openly issued a death threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an exclusive interview with a media house. Brar, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and known for his claim of shooting Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, revealed that Khan has been on his hit list for a considerable period of time.

Why Is Salman Khan On Goldy Brar’s Hit List?

During a previous interview, Lawrence Bishnoi had expressed that he would forgive Salman Khan if the actor publicly apologized to the Bishnoi community and visited their temple to seek forgiveness. Bishnoi had also mentioned that the community held a deep-seated resentment towards Khan ever since his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and they sought to exact revenge.

In 1998, while shooting for the film “Hum Saath Saath Hain,” Salman Khan, along with co-actors Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Bendre, faced allegations of hunting two blackbucks. Khan was subsequently sentenced to five years in jail, although he was later released on bail.

The blackbuck holds immense sacred significance for the Bishnoi community, and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi perceived Khan’s actions as a direct insult to their beliefs.

Earlier this year, Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly sent a threatening email to Salman Khan’s manager, supposedly through his assistant. In the email, Bishnoi expressed his and another gangster’s desire to meet Khan face-to-face. The email, written in a mix of Hindi and English, stated, “Goldy Bhai (referring to Goldy Brar) wants to talk to your boss Salman. He must have seen Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview. If he hasn’t, let him know, and he can watch it. If he wants to resolve the matter, let’s have a conversation. If he wants to meet face-to-face, let us know. We have informed in advance, and the next time he will witness a shock.”

Upon receiving the email, Salman Khan’s manager and friend, Prashant Gunjalkar, lodged a complaint against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Subsequently, security measures for Khan were intensified to ensure his safety.

Salman Khan’s Security Tightened

Following the death threats from Goldy Brar, security measures for Salman Khan have been significantly enhanced. Khan’s team has been actively conducting security meetings to ensure the superstar’s safety. The Mumbai Police has also taken the matter seriously, conducting a thorough investigation into the case and striving to enhance the star’s security arrangements. Currently, Salman Khan is under the protection of Y+ security provided by the Mumbai Police.