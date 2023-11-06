G-Dragon Voluntarily Faces Police Inquiry in Drug Use Case

G-Dragon, the prominent member of BIGBANG, has voluntarily presented himself for police questioning in relation to a suspected drug usage case. In a display of determination to shed light on the truth, the rapper took this step despite earlier reports of his alleged involvement in illegal drug use.

On November 6, G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, engaged with the media, addressing the ongoing drug abuse allegations. He reaffirmed his stance, adamantly denying any connection to drug consumption. To underscore his commitment to the truth, he stated that he willingly went to the police station.

During the interaction with the media, G-Dragon was asked about his distinct hair color, which had raised questions regarding potential efforts to evade drug testing. In response, he clarified that his hair color was a matter of personal choice and unrelated to any attempt to circumvent testing.

Advertisement

When questioned about his involvement with the case of the doctor accused of drug supply and an adult entertainment establishment in Gangnam, G-Dragon remained cryptic, responding with a reserved, “We’ll have to see.”

In a parting message to his fans, the rapper expressed his desire to alleviate their concerns. He assured them that he intends to cooperate fully with the police and pledged to return. It was a reassuring note to his devoted supporters.

In addition to the questioning, reports indicate that G-Dragon will undergo urine and hair tests as part of the investigative process aimed at detecting any signs of drug use.

The unfolding situation is one that has garnered significant attention and speculation. G-Dragon’s decision to voluntarily appear for police questioning demonstrates his commitment to transparency and his determination to address the allegations head-on.

As the investigation progresses, many will be eagerly awaiting the outcomes of the tests and the eventual resolution of the case. The rapper’s fans, in particular, will likely be watching closely, trusting in his pledge to cooperate fully with the authorities. The truth, as G-Dragon has emphasized, is what he seeks to reveal, and time will tell how this chapter unfolds.