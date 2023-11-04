‘Friends’ star cast attend Matthew Perry’s funeral

Actor Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer on Friday attended the actor’s funeral.

The service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near Warner Bros Studios, a source told People, a US-based media outlet.

The source also indicated that the funeral started at 3 pm PST and ended at 5 pm PST.

Perry was Friends’ droll wingman-turned-leading man Chandler Bing for ten years, delivering a pitch-perfect comedic performance that garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2002.

Two days after Matthew Perry’s unexpected death, his co-stars from the popular television show ‘Friends,’ Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, released a joint statement, which People reported.

“We are all completely crushed by Matthew’s death. We were more than simply coworkers. We are a family,” the statement said.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time, we will say more, as and when we are able,” the message said. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer signed the message.

Perry passed away on October 28 at his residence in the Los Angeles area. He was 54.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that no drugs were discovered in the area. There was also no evidence of wrongdoing.

On Saturday, a spokeswoman from the Los Angeles Police Department informed People that officers responded to a report at Perry’s house regarding the death of a male in his 50s, but would not confirm the deceased’s identity.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, the autopsy was completed, and the results are pending toxicological testing. However, according to an online record, the actor’s cause of death is listed as “deferred” since it is “pending additional investigation.”