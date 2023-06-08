The fourth season of Never Have I Ever is out today on Netflix. This season has 10 episodes, each lasting between 25 and 32 minutes, just like the show’s first three seasons.

The popular series, ‘Never Have I Ever’ was released in April 2020 on Netflix. First,we met Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) at Sherman Oaks High School three seasons ago.

Our girl is getting ready to graduate, saying goodbye to high school, and heading off to college in an emotional farewell you won’t want to miss after three seasons of intense studying, streamy romances, family drama, friendships, heartbreak, growth, and countless other teenage shenanigans.

In Never Have I Ever’s a fourth season, almost all of your favourite cast members will return, including several new characters presented by Michael Cimino, Ivan Hernandez, Jeff Garlin, and others.

There won’t be a Never Have I Ever Season 5, the fact that Devi and her friends finish their senior year of high school in Season 4 after we’ve spent the season watching them navigate their formative teen years offers a certain amount of closure and makes ending the series now feel more natural.