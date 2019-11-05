The first look poster of Akshay Kumar’s debut music video “Filhall” is out. Akshay shared the poster on social media with a sweet message that is winning hearts from fans.

In the poster, Akshay is seen in a black kurta reminding fans from a classic scene between Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in Namastey London from the popular song “Rafta Rafta”.

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur features in the poster in what looks like a red suit.

The name of the song appears as the title below.

Akshay captioned the poster, “Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love Here’s the poster of my first ever music video, #Filhall with @NupurSanon. Sung by @BPraak.#Jaani#[email protected]#CapeOfGoodFilms#FilhallPoster.”

B Praak will be lending his voice to the single.

The singer created headlines with his chartbuster song “Teri Mitti” in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari earlier in the year.

Jaani has composed lyrics of the upcoming song.

Akshay had shared his excitement on working with B Praak with Mumbai Mirror.

“Having experienced the magic of B Praak’s voice firsthand with Teri Mitti from my film Kesari, there was not much needed to convince me to come onboard for ‘Fillhal.’ And to top it off the lyrics are so beautiful, it’s impossible to not feel anything,” he said.

“Filhall” will also feature Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk.