FIR Filed Against Kannada Actor Darshan After His Dogs Bite Woman

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is facing legal troubles as an FIR has been registered against him under section 289 IPC. The charges relate to alleged negligence in allowing his pet dogs to bite a woman who had parked her car in an empty space near the actor’s Bengaluru residence.

The incident occurred on October 28 in RR Nagar, Bengaluru. Darshan has yet to issue a statement regarding this matter.

Darshan began his acting career in 2001 with the film “Majestic” and has since appeared in over 50 films. Controversies seem to follow him, and recently, he extended an apology to the media after a two-year ban stemming from a viral audio clip.

On the occasion of the Varamahalakshmi festival, Darshan reflected on his past and sought an end to the ongoing feud.

In a message, he said, “Happy Varamahalakshmi to all the people of Karnataka, my fellow celebrities, senior journalists, and media friends. Over the past two years, there has been tension between me and the Kannada media. On the eve of this Varalakshmi festival, a discussion was held between me and the editors of major Kannada media outlets under the guidance of my friend Rockline Venkatesh, and the matter has been resolved amicably.”

He went on to address the viral audio clip, explaining, “A few years ago, an audio of mine unintentionally went viral, leading to a significant controversy. It was a response to someone’s comments during a difficult time. It was not meant as a joke about other media personalities. I’m uncertain about the intentions of that individual, but I wish them well and hope they refrain from such actions in the future.”

Darshan expressed no hesitation in apologizing if his words had hurt the media. He emphasized the importance of a strong and healthy media in society, acknowledging its role in his own career growth. He urged everyone to put past conflicts behind and work together for the betterment of Kannada, Kannadigas, Kannada culture, and Kannada cinema, calling for unity and mutual respect among celebrities and the media.

