Himachal govt to register FIRs against false news on social media

To tighten the noose around false news targeting the Chief Minister, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to take strict action against the dissemination of the same.

Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan said here on Monday that the government will initiate strict action against the dissemination of false news targeting the Chief Minister on social media.

He said that instructions have been issued to register FIRs against those responsible for spreading misleading information.

“For the past few days, there has been a concerted effort to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister through unfounded propaganda on social media. This is an unfortunate and deliberate conspiracy,” he asserted.

In response, the Chief Minister’s Office has directed that FIRs be filed against the channels involved in this false propaganda, he said, adding that besides, this legal action would be taken to put an end to the baseless and malicious content being circulated.