Ila Arun Reflects on 40 Years in Film Industry: Quality Over Quantity

Ila Arun, the veteran of the film industry, recently marked four decades of her journey in cinema. During a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on this remarkable milestone. Over the past 40 years, Ila Arun has left a significant mark in the world of entertainment. Despite not taking on as many acting roles, she is content with the quality of work she has delivered.

In her own words, “After these shows and films, I could have got many roles but then you get typecast. I waited and didn’t worry because I wanted to do work with good people. I have no problems if it’s a small or a big role. In that regard, less work happened, but good work happened.”

Ila Arun is a recognizable voice in the music world, having made a name for herself as a talented singer. Her journey began as a theater artist before moving on to television. Her silver screen debut came with the movie “Ardh Satya.” Recently, she ventured into the world of web series with “Aarya 3.”

Advertisement

At 69 years old, Ila Arun takes pride in her ability to entertain audiences through various mediums. She acknowledges the challenges that come with maintaining such a diverse career, saying, “The unimaginable happened. It’s difficult to maintain all this. That’s the biggest responsibility. You can take care of it when you preserve it when you’re not tempted.”

What sets Ila Arun apart is her unwavering approach to her career. She proudly asserts, “I never begged in front of anyone for work, and that’s my biggest achievement. I never made a portfolio. I never went up to anyone and said, ‘I want to sing or act.’ Everything happened gradually.”

Ila Arun is a multi-talented artist popular for her contributions to the Indian entertainment industry. She has firmly embedded her roots in Rajasthani folk music, making a significant impact by infusing traditional elements into contemporary compositions. Her melodious voice has graced songs in various Indian languages, including Hindi and Rajasthani.

In addition to her singing career, she has showcased her acting prowess in films, theater productions, and television shows. Her portfolio boasts memorable roles and hit songs, such as “Choli Ke Peeche” from the film “Khalnayak.” Her acting credits also include notable films like “Lamhe” and “Jodhaa Akbar.”

Ila Arun’s journey in the world of entertainment has made her a respected figure in the industry, earning her a special place in the hearts of her fans. It’s important to note that her career may have continued to evolve since my last knowledge update in January 2022.