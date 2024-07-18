Congress seeks FIR in MP nursing college scam

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari and several other Congress workers on Thursday submitted an application at the Ashoka Garden Police Station in Bhopal, urging the police to lodge an FIR in the massive private nursing college scam of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress workers gathered near the police station and then marched to lodge the complaint. They submitted the complaint application to the police officials present at the police station.

Meanwhile, several women workers of the ruling BJP also arrived at the police station to seek action against MP State Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and Congress MLA Hemant Katare, alleging that both the Congress leaders have been accused of sexual harassment in separate incidents in the past.

Advertisement

The situation became tense when both groups raised slogans and hurled accusations at each other. The police had to intervene to pacify both sides.

Later, Congress Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh alleged that the links to the nursing scam were directly related to MP Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang, who was then the MP Medical Education Minister.

Digvijaya Singh also charged that former MP CM and present Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also involved in the scam, as it occurred during Chouhan’s regime as the CM of MP.