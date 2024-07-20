UP: FIR lodged against Raja Bhaiya’s wife

An FIR was registered under serious sections against Bhanvi Kumari Singh, wife of Uttar Pradesh Assembly member Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, here on Saturday.

The case has been registered against her at Hazratganj Kotwali Police Station in the state capital under Sections 120B, 419, 420, 467, 468, 469, 471 and 506 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Bhanvi Kumari Singh is the director of The Properties Company. The case has been filed against her by former company director Ashutosh Singh.

Advertisement

Ashutosh has alleged that he has been removed from the post of director of the company due to a conspiracy and pressure.

In the police complaint, Ashutosh alleged that he has been removed from the company by forging his signature. This complaint was made in the registrar office of Kanpur. Bhanvi Kumari Singh has also committed fraud in the shares of the company, he charged.

Bhanvi Kumari Singh had already contested a separation case against her husband Raghuraj Pratap Singh in the Delhi Court.

Meanwhile in a tweet two days back, Bhanvi Kumari Singh wrote on social media X: “Sometimes I think why women belonging to princely states and royal families have to struggle so much to protect their honor and dignity. If we have to plead with the government and even an IO can speak in threatening language at someone’s instigation, then what would happen to common women? I will definitely fight my personal battle, but I will also take a pledge to fight a bigger battle for women’s interests and enter the field soon. Wait for the right time.”