Fboy Island comes with a new season. Here is the cast

“FBoy Island,” the American dating reality TV series, has undergone a significant shift in its broadcasting journey. Originally airing on HBO Max, the show faced an unexpected cancellation in December 2022. However, it’s now found a new home on The CW network, where it’s set to continue its unique dating escapades. Here is what we know about the FBoy Island cast.

The show revolves around three women on a mission to decipher whether 24 men are genuine contenders for a serious relationship or merely womanizers. Returning as the host for the series is comedian Nikki Glaser. Although she’s keeping a tight lid on the details of the new season, Glaser did drop a hint about her involvement in the show’s spinoff, “FGirl Island.”

While the full cast list remains under wraps, fans can anticipate the presence of Katie Thurston from Bachelor Nation. Katie, 32, is no stranger to the reality TV scene, having made her mark on the 25th season of “The Bachelor” and later as the star of the 17th season of “The Bachelorette.” Joining her is Daniella Grace, 33, an influencer and swimwear line owner hailing from Marina Del Rey, CA. Additionally, Hali Okeowo, 28, a model from Brooklyn, NY, teased that the upcoming season of “FBoy Island” promises to be nothing short of “shocking.”

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar with Katie’s journey, she initially appeared on “The Bachelor” season 25. There she departed in week six before they invited her back as the leading lady on “The Bachelorette” season 17.

Details about the filming location for the third season are yet to be out. The show’s past seasons were set in scenic tropical locales. The second season shot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and season one taking place in the Cayman Islands. Given this pattern, it’s likely that season three will transport viewers to another picturesque destination.

As the premiere date inches closer, The CW has kept a tight grip on information about the upcoming season. There is no trailer as of yet. However, eager fans can rest assured that answers and new dating adventures are just around the corner.