Farhan Akhtar shares first poster of ‘Agni’ ft Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma

Farhan Akhtar, on the occasion of International Firefighters’ Day, gave us a sneak peek into the upcoming flick, ‘Agni,’ directed by Rahul Dholakia. This adrenaline-packed drama puts the spotlight on the unsung heroes battling flames – firefighters. With Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Saiyami Kher leading the charge, the film promises a gripping narrative.

The ‘Agni’ poster, unveiled on Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram, captures the essence of heroism as Pratik Gandhi, embodying a firefighter, emerges from the blaze, rescuing a young boy on his shoulders. Akhtar’s caption resonates with gratitude, celebrating the valor of those who risk it all to protect others.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Fans wasted no time in expressing their excitement in the comments, eagerly anticipating this cinematic tribute to the brave souls who shield us from harm.

Behind the scenes, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is also gearing up for ‘Operation Trident,’ a project that commemorates India’s Navy Day on December 4th. This film delves into the historic Operation Trident of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, a pivotal moment where the Indian Navy delivered a significant blow to Pakistani forces in Karachi harbor.

The announcement, made at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi, was met with enthusiasm, attended by esteemed personalities including Admiral R Hari Kumar and producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Abhinav Shukla. Excel Entertainment teased fans with glimpses of the film’s poster and snapshots from the event, keeping the anticipation levels high.

While details about the cast and release date of ‘Operation Trident’ remain under wraps, the collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia hints at a project of epic proportions.

As we await the release of these cinematic gems, ‘Agni’ and ‘Operation Trident,’ let’s prepare to be enthralled by stories that pay homage to the courage and resilience of our real-life heroes.