Divyendu Sharma not to be part of Mirzapur 3, calls his role ‘suffocating’

Actor Divyendu Sharma, aka Munna Bhaiya, will not be a part of the famous thriller series Mirazapur 3, confirmed the actor while giving an interview to Human of Bombay on Monday.

Sharma himself confirmed that he will not be a part of the upcoming third installation of Mirzapur, saying he felt suffoctated while essaying the role of gangster Munna Bhaiya.

This statement by Sharma (40) proves that the character of Munna Tripathi was actually killed in the climax scene of ‘Mirzapur 2’.

Despite this, the fans were expecting that the character would make a strong comeback in the third season of ‘Mirzapur’ but the actor himself put an end to this report.

The ‘Chashme Baddoor’ actor stated in an interview that “he auditioned for the role of another well-known character, Guddu Pandit, before taking up Munna Bhaiya, but felt Munna’s role much better.”

Notably, Ali Fazal portrayed the role of Guddu Pandit in both seasons of ‘Mirzapur.’

On November 16, 2018, Karan Anshuman’s ‘Mirzapur’ debuted with its first season, which was available to view on Amazon Prime. It included Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Diyvendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, etc.

The second season of Mirzapur was streamed on October 23, 2023, while the release date for the third season has not been announced by the makers.