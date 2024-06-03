A glimpse into Rashmika Mandanna’s hectic but thrilling schedule

Rashmika Mandanna is navigating a whirlwind of activity as she juggles between Hyderabad and Mumbai, immersed in three major film projects: ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule,’ ‘The Girlfriend,’ and ‘Kubera.’

In Hyderabad, Rashmika is deeply engaged in the shooting of both ‘The Girlfriend’ and ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule,’ the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster ‘Pushpa.’ Her on-screen chemistry with Allu Arjun has fans buzzing with excitement. The sari-clad look she sports for the film has also been a hit among her followers and industry experts. The rigorous shooting schedule and high-intensity scenes demand her undivided attention, pushing her to deliver exceptional performances consistently.

Simultaneously, in Mumbai, Rashmika is working on ‘Kubera,’ where she stars alongside the versatile Dhanush. This project presents its own set of challenges and expectations, showcasing Rashmika in a completely different light and adding to her already diverse acting portfolio. The frequent travel between Hyderabad and Mumbai highlights her commitment and passion for her work.

“Rashmika is extremely busy juggling three projects across two cities,” a source close to the actress shared. “‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ and ‘The Girlfriend’ in Hyderabad, and ‘Kubera’ in Mumbai with Dhanush, keep her on her toes. It’s challenging, but she loves every moment of it. The travel and long hours are just part of her journey, and she gives fully commitment to delivering her best for all three films.”

Rashmika’s ability to maintain such a demanding schedule with unflagging enthusiasm is truly commendable. Her dedication and hard work are sure to yield great results, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of these exciting films.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Beyond ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule,’ ‘Kubera,’ and ‘The Girlfriend,’ Rashmika has an intriguing slate of upcoming projects, including ‘Chhaava,’ ‘Sikandar,’ and ‘Rainbow.’ Each project promises to showcase different facets of her talent, further cementing her status as a versatile and dynamic actress in the film industry.