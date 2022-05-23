Varun and Kiara promise an amusing family drama in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ trailer

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ trailer: The first trailer for Varun Dhawan’s family drama ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has finally been unveiled. The trailer was released on Sunday at an event in Mumbai, India, and it revolves around tangled relationships, family reunions, love, and plenty of drama.

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Raj Mehta of ‘Good Neewz’ fame. While Kiara Advani plays the lead, Prajakta Koli, Manish Paul, and Tisca Chopra appear in supporting roles.

In the trailer, Varun and Kiara play the role of a couple who are having a divorce. However, due to a family wedding, the two decide to keep their choice a secret for a while. In the midst, Varun learned that his father (Anil Kapoor) is preparing to divorce his mother (Neetu Kapoor).

Why? Because he is in love with another woman (Tisca Chopra). Manish Paul will portray Varun Dhawan’s younger brother in the film, which is disclosed later. The trailer is full of shocks, twists, amusement, and pleasure.

Jugjugg Jeeyo appears to be enjoyable and humorous based on the trailer. While the script seems amusing and catchy, the individual efforts of all the performers are also likely to make this film a success.

Each of the performers, from Anil Kapoor to Neetu Kapoor and Manish Paul, looks promising in their respective roles. The clip contains only a few glimpses of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s on-screen chemistry. However, it appears that Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will be the film’s highlights.

The family comedy-drama is directed by Raj Mehta, who is well known for his work in Good News. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions the film will be released in theatres on June 24, 2022.

Watch the trailer here;