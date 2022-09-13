Exclusive Interview: Dev opens up about new film ‘Kacher Manus’

Dev and Prasenjit Chatterjee have teamed up for Pathikrit Basu’s film ‘Kacher Manus’. Produced by Dev Entertainment Ventures, the film explores anecdotes of life. Also starring Ishaa Saha, the film is releasing on September 30, this Durga Puja. We caught up with the actor-producer Dev as he talked about ‘Kacher Manus’, experimenting with contents, Puja plans, and much more in a candid chat with Payal Roy of The Statesman.

1. ‘Kacher Manus’ celebrates life, that’s what is reflected in the trailer. How will you define the film?

We all go through hard times and at one point we stop believing in ourselves. Only a close one can bring hope and lift you up. We all need that one close person in our lives. Kacher Manus celebrates those close ones. The film is full of life, it’ll inspire you.

2. How was your experience in teaming up with Bumba da (Prosenjit Chatterjee) after 6 years of Zulfikar?

When Pathikrit read me the script, I immediately said I won’t do this film without Bumba da. No one could have done this role better than him. In Zulfikar people saw us in a different way but this is a different story all together. It’s always a great experience to work with him and he is more like a brother to me, he’s my ‘kacher manus’. I called him up and told about the film, he heard the storyline and we are on board.

3. With back to back four hits at the box office you have raised expectations even higher. Keeping that in mind, what were your thoughts while making this film?

I want to take forward Bangla cinema and I’m doing everything for that. I am trying to give a platform to fresh face and emerging talents, being a producer that is my duty. I am holding faith in young filmmakers like Pathikrit or Rahul, Madhura my DOP is taking cinematography to a new level, Nil’s music you’ve heard… they are delivering such great contents. Their thought process is different and that resonates in my films. For having refreshingly different stories the treatment should also be different. And we always experiment with contents.

4. As you said, Kacher Manus is yet another experimental film from Dev Entertainment Ventures and in last 5 years you’ve played with contents like none other. How you take that risk every time?

See, the entertainment format is changing and you cannot stick to a single format. I want to tell stories and not just entertain people. To survive today you have to take the risk, there’s no way other. When I started producing, Champ or Cockpit didn’t go well because people would troll me, they had that mindset. Kabir got appreciations and positive reviews but couldn’t perform well in the box office. But gradually things started changing, they started understanding. You can’t progress unless people show faith in you. I am always ready to take the risk and go a mile ahead for my audience.

5. When it comes to your films, music is taken to another level. Definitely music plays a major role in films but experimenting with such musical genres is really commandable. How you vision it?

I love songs, I love experimenting with the numbers… Kishmish was a ‘boy-meets-girl’ love story so we designed the songs in that way, that had a formula. But Kacher Manus is totally an experimental content. So from the very beginning we had this in mind that we are not going to follow the typically musical pattern. If you hear ‘Chumbok Mon’ or ‘Taka lage’ or ‘Bemanan’ you’ll notice the genres, lyrical pattern, music and the thoughts everything is so different from the other.

6. Truly, fusing a romantic melody with jazz in ‘Chumbok Mon’ that was an experiment in itself…

That was my challenge to tell a love story using such a number. We had kept the lyrics very simple so that the ones newly in love can relate to… you know it’s a very carefree kind off, the feelings you get when you fall in love, the happy vibes. Again ‘Taka Lage’ if you see should have been a sad song because the boy is struggling hard to earn a living and failing, but we have experimented with that too. So it strikes the chord.

7. Kacher Manus is picturised in the streets and alleys of Kolkata…So the film also celebrates Kolkata?

Yes we represented Kolkata, from College Street to Coffee House, having egg roll fuchka, riding public bus we explored every bit of it and shot on real locations, in crowded places to recreate the vibe of Kolkata. The film roots in the city and you can relate with every frame.

8. Bengali films are still struggling to get halls, bollywood films are facing boycott calls, south films are ruling the box office. How will you decode this present scenario of film industry?

I am here to make films. When Tonic released we weren’t getting halls, Pushpa was doing great business, ’83 and Spiderman were getting screened in every hall. I fought and released Tonic and see it crossed 100 days in theatres. So someone has to come forward and fight. If we think about boycott then we won’t be able to make films. All these are very much part of the industry… we should focus on delivering the best content.

9. Kacher Manus is releasing on September 30 which is also Bumba da’s birthday. So this is going to be more special for him, isn’t it?

If people like the film I think that will be the best b’day gift for Bumba da. For artists like us this is the only thing that matters. So definitely we all are looking forward to make his birthday special.

10. What’s your Puja plan this year?

I’ll be busy in the promotions only and no such plans as of now. I like staying at home and enjoy with my close ones, with all my ‘kacher manus’.