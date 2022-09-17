A list of Bengali films releasing on this Durga Puja to add up your festivity

As Durga Puja countdown begins, festivity gets into high gear in Bengal. This is the time to celebrate in joy and enthusiasm. So directors always eye for a release in the festive season. This year too several Bengali films are slated to release on Durga Puja. From adventure thriller and intense family drama to crime and romance, the slate of films is enormous. Here’s a list of Bengali films that should be in your watch-list this Puja.

Kacher Manus

The most anticipated film Kacher Manus brings together superstars Dev and Prasenjit Chatterjee on the silver screen. Directed by Pathikrit Basu and produced under the banner of Dev Entertainment Ventures, the film celebrates life. Kuntal is in search of finding the antidote to the burdens of life, when he meets Sudarshan. He suggests him an illegal way of escape with the plan to end his life. But things take a different turn. Kacher Manus also casts Ishaa Saha in the lead role. The music of the film is already a win.

Karnasubarner Guptodhon

The third film from the treasure hunt franchise, Karnasubarner Guptodhon brings back the terrific trio of Sona da, Abir and Jhinuk as they set out for a new quest of treasure. Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee the film features Abir Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty and Ishaa Saha. It follows the trio as they get an invitation for an occasion which soon turns into an adventure ride in unearthing the greatest treasure of Bengal. The film is produced under the banner of SVF.

Boudi Canteen

Directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Boudi Canteen is a relevant social drama about an aspiring homemaker who struggles to become an entrepreneur out of all odds. The film brings together an ensemble of talented casts like Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Subhashree Ganguly and Soham Chakraborty in the leads. It promises a feel-good family story which will hold a mirror to social conventions.

Mission Everest

This is a biopic based on the life of Indian mountaineer Sunita Hazra, the women who went on to ascend the majestic peak of the world Mt. Everest. Directed by Debaditya Bandyopadhyay, Mission Everest will narrate the heart recking story of Sunita’s dream and valour raising resilience over risk in her expedition to the Everest. It has Chandreyee Ghosh in the lead along with an ensemble cast of Megha Chowdhury, Deep Shankar Dey, Shantilal Mukherjee and Chaiti Ghosal.

Bijaya Dashami

Souvik Dey’s crime thriller Bijoya Dashami stars Aryann Bhowmik, Rajatava Dutta and Anindya Banerjee in prominent roles. The story follows a young man whose mother goes missing in Mahalaya. Police investigation opens new door and the story takes a swift turn. Get ready to witness an edge of the seat suspense on this Durga Puja.

All these films are slated for Puja release on September 30.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is also releasing on the same date. So embrace yourself for the biggest festival of Durga Puja with these top notch Puja releases.