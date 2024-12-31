Everything we know about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’

The 2012 film ‘Rowdy Rathore’ helmed by Prabhu Deva and backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie Screwvala emerged as a roaring box-office success. Led by Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, the film grossed over 200 crores against a budget of 60 crores. Recently, reports surfaced suggesting that ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ will go on floors next year. Moreover, a report stated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has locked the director of the second film. However, the latest developments suggest that the film is far from kickstarting production.

A report by Pinkvilla stated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has joined hands with Kannada director Prem to produce ‘Rowdy Rathore 2.’ However, recent developments suggest otherwise. Following this, News18 released a report stating that the news is far from the truth. A source revealed to the publication that, “The news about Rowdy Rathore 2 is exciting enough to make rounds in the media but no such development has happened at the production house’s end.”

Further, the source revealed that Bhansali is yet to lock the director for the upcoming project. “There are many names who have been wanting to be associated with the mega project, which is touted to be one of the most massy films of all times. But unfortunately, there’s no progress so far in that direction.” Prior to this, reports swirled that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ director, Anees Bazmee, would take over as the director. In a previous conversation with the news outlet, Bazmee didn’t spill many details about the anticipated project. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation yet whether Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha will return for the second film.

Moving ahead, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently gearing up for ‘Love and War’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Moreover, the ace filmmaker also has the second season of ‘Heeramandi’ in the pipeline. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar recently appeared in Rohit Shetty’s ensemble cop drama, ‘Singham Again.’ Moving ahead, the actor’s plate is filled with projects. This includes ‘Sky Force,’ ‘Houseful 5,’ ‘Jolly LLB 3,’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ among others.