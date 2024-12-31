Kriti Sanon calls out the pretence and PR of contemporary award functions

Kriti Sanon had a fulfilling professional year in 2024 with hits like ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, ‘Crew,’ and ‘Do Patti.’ Recently, the actress reflected on modern-day award functions. Drawing parallels to the 1990s, she noted now there are numerous award shows, one for every portal. Moreover, she expressed disappointment over the shift from the celebration of cinematic arts to a spectacle of glamour and public relations.

In her recent conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Kriti Sanon went on a nostalgic ride reflecting on award events. The actress revealed missing the times when awards were not about who was wearing whom and were purely about recognising cinematic talents. “In the 90s, there used to be two award functions, maximum three. Now, every portal has an award function. Suddenly, I have started feeling, how much does it matter? I feel it is all for PR now.”

Elaborating further, she added, “I sometimes look at the award functions in the past—they [actors] used to wear something from their home, they used to get ready on their own, no one was there to judge what you are wearing, no designer names used to come. People used to sometimes walk in denim and T-shirts.”

Talking about it, she added there are many things she would like to change about the present landscape of the film industry. However, reverting to the award show tradition finds a prime spot on her list.

Meanwhile, Kriti is not the first actress to iterate her dejection with the present state of the awards ceremony. Previously, Saif Ali Khan also called out the theatrics of awards shows calling it a ‘tamasha.’ The actor also delved into how it has become a money-making scheme. “As I see them, awards functions are an excuse to make some money by performing on stage. If you have the intelligence, then you spend the money well. That’s what awards are worth as far as I can see. It’s not about pretending to be an art of a community.”

Kriti had a stellar year. While delivering back-to-back hits, the actress’ business venture, Hyphen is also making its way into the mainstream skincare market.