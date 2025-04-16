Akshay Kumar supports Salman Khan following ‘Sikandar’s failure

Salman Khan’s latest stint, ‘Sikandar’ hit theatres on March 30. Despite the initial buzz, the title is unable to attract audiences. Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘Kesari: Chapter 2.’ During the film’s special screening in Delhi, the actor lauded Salman Khan and extended his support. Bollywood’s Khiladi’s shoutout follows ‘Sikandar’s lukewarm performance and Salman opening up on industry silence.

Speaking with HT City at the special screening, Akshay Kumar defended Salman Khan, dismissing criticism. When the interviewer probed if films starring big stars aren’t working today, Akshay said, “Dekhiye yeh galat baat hai. Aisa hai, aisa ho nahi sakta hai. Tiger Zinda hai aur hamesha rahega.” He further added, “Salman aisi nasal ka tiger hai jo zindagi mein kabhi marr nahi sakta.”

Advertisement

Previously, during a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the interviewer pointed out to Salman how his colleagues from the Hindi film industry do not give shoutouts to his projects. This is even though Salman frequently promotes his colleagues’ and friends’ upcoming titles, irrespective of the budget or scale. To this, Salman responded, “Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe. (Maybe they think that I don’t need their support.). But, sabko zaroorat padti hai. (Everybody needs support, including me).”

Advertisement

Circling to Akshay Kumar’s next, ‘Kesari: Chapter 2,’ the film follows the tragic incident of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which shook the nation. It promises to be driven by years of burning rage. The slated title is poised to present another side to the dark chapter of national history.

In the film, Kumar stars as the fearless lawyer, Sir C Sankaran Nair, who sues the crown for genocide. However, going against the British Empire is nowhere near a cakewalk. He faces the empire’s formidable lawyer, played by R Madhavan. As the two lock horns in the courtroom, history changes its face. Joining them in this intense showdown is Ananya Panday, a female lawyer striving to break stereotypes.

Also Read: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ maker Nag Ashwin reveals going into depression after Nolan released ‘Inception’

Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective are backing ‘Kesari Chapter 2.’ Fans can witness the gripping narrative from 18 April 2025 onwards.