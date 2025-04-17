‘Kesari Chapter 2’ advance bookings: Akshay Kumar’s courtroom battle off to a steady start

The highly-awaited courtroom drama, ‘Kesari Chapter 2,’ is going to hit theatres on April 18. Ahead of the anticipated release, the pre-booking numbers have started to come in. The high-stakes courtroom drama is off to a steady start at the box office. Led by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film has Karan Singh Tyagi at the helm. Set against the tragic incident of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which shook the nation, ‘Kesari 2’ promises to be driven by years of burning rage. The slated title is poised to present another side to the dark chapter of national history.

As per the number aggregator website, Sacnilk, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ has sold around 29,437 tickets, amounting to 97.4 lakhs gross for its first day of advance sales. Including the block booking figures, the total gross figure surges to 2.04 crores.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Ahead of this, the makers organised a grand premiere for the slated film at a theatre in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. Ahead of the screening, Akshay Kumar addressed the audience and requested them to refrain from using their phones during the film. “I humbly request you all to please keep your phones in your pockets and listen to every dialogue of this film. It will mean a lot. If you try to check your Instagram during the movie, it will be a humiliation for the film. So, I request everyone to keep their phones away.”

The film draws inspiration from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire,’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. In the film, Kumar stars as the fearless lawyer, Sir C Sankaran Nair, who sues the crown for genocide. However, going against the British Empire is nothing less than a herculean task. He faces the empire’s formidable lawyer, Neville McKinley, played by R Madhavan. As the two lock horns in the courtroom, history changes its face. Joining them in this intense showdown is Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, a female lawyer striving to break stereotypes. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “One man, his courage, his words – that shook the entire empire. Uncover the most shocking lie ever told. Uncover the darkest chapter of our history.” The film promises to “uncover the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.”

Also Read: Jaideep Ahlawat rejected Vibhishan’s role in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’?

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective are backing ‘Kesari Chapter 2.’ Moreover, fans can witness the gripping narrative from 18 April 2025 onwards.