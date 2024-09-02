Jungkook thanks ARMY for birthday wishes; Shares military update

BTS’ Golden Maknae, Jungkook, rang in his 27th birthday on September 1. While the youngest member is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service along with five of his bandmates, celebrations poured in from across the globe. Although the BTS fandom, known as ARMY, celebrated his birthday worldwide, band members also had special wishes for him. Overwhelmed by the love, Jungkook thanked ARMY and shared updates from his military life.

Wishing Jungkook, BTS member RM posted a song from Jungkook’s hit album ‘Golden’ and added pink heart and cake emojis. On the other hand, J-Hope shared a photo of Jungkook with the message, “Happy birthday to my brother.” While the band members celebrated the special day, fans also went all out to mark the occasion. Fans of Jungkook in the United States and the United Kingdom celebrated with a dazzling light show. According to Sportskeeda, fans organized a Golden Lights Event where three major landmarks were illuminated in green and gold, reflecting the theme of his solo album ‘Golden.’

Meanwhile, in Jungkook’s home country, South Korea, BTS’ label HYBE put up celebratory ads. Fans transformed the country into Jungkookland/Kookieland to celebrate his birthday. Additionally, fans in China, Japan, and India also marked the day with enthusiasm. From ads to musical celebrations, the global ARMY made sure to celebrate their K-pop idol’s birthday in style.

Responding to the love from the fandom, Jungkook took to Weverse to thank his fans. On the platform, the K-pop sensation shared, “Thank you, ARMY, for the birthday wishes. I am doing well.” He further added, “I will make sure to complete the remainder of my military duties well. I hope ARMYs are also doing well this time.”

On the work front, Jungkook is gearing up for the release of his film ‘I AM STILL.’ The upcoming film chronicles Jungkook’s challenging journey of creating his first solo album, ‘Golden.’ It features glimpses from live performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage.

Meanwhile, Jungkook and Jimin’s travel series ‘Are You Sure?’ was recently released, where the duo embarks on adventures in New York, Jeju Island, and Sapporo. The series is currently streaming on Disney+.