Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss OTT 2 Wild Card Entry and Popular Youtuber

In a surprise for Bigg Boss fans, Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been extended for an additional two weeks. Adding to the excitement, the show recently welcomed two new wild card entries, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia. But who exactly is Elvish Yadav? Let’s delve into his background and learn more about this popular social media personality.

At the age of 25, Elvish Yadav is a renowned YouTuber and content creator. He made his entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on the 27th episode, joining the competition amidst the ongoing drama and controversies. Fans are eagerly anticipating the unique dynamics and contributions that the wild card entries will bring to the show. Before witnessing his journey in the Bigg Boss house, here’s everything you need to know about Elvish Yadav.

Hailing from Gurugram, Elvish Yadav manages two successful YouTube channels. His channel “Elvish Yadav Vlogs” boasts 4.75 million subscribers, where he shares small videos about his daily life. His second channel “Elvish Yadav” has a subscriber count of 10.8 million, focusing on his short films. In addition to his YouTube ventures, he is also the owner of the clothing brand, systumm_clothing.

25-year-old Elvish Yadav resides with his father, Ram Avtar Singh Yadav, who works as a lecturer, his mother, Sushma Yadav, who is a homemaker, and his elder sister, Komal Yadav, who is married. With millions of subscribers on YouTube, Elvish Yadav has amassed an enviable net worth of approximately INR 2 crore. His primary sources of income stem from YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, as well as brand promotions and sponsorships. It is estimated that he earns around INR 8-10 lakh per month.

Although Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia entered the Bigg Boss house together, their relationship is strained. Upon their arrival, Aashika revealed that Elvish had previously created content that roasted and body-shamed her without ever having met her. This revelation sparked tension and further animosity between the two contestants. Elvish Yadav is known on twitter as someone who shames women for their opinions.

As the journey of Elvish Yadav unfolds within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, viewers are eager to witness his personality, strategies, and how he navigates the intricate dynamics of the show.