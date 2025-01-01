Deepika Padukone marks 10 years of mental health advocacy

Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone, known for her stellar performances and global influence, recently marked a significant milestone in her journey as a mental health advocate.

The actress, who has openly shared her battle with depression, celebrated ten years of her foundation, Live Love Laugh (LLL), which focuses on destigmatizing mental illness and promoting mental well-being.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a heartfelt message reflecting on her commitment to this cause. “Ten years ago, on this day, I took my very first step towards dedicating the rest of my life to destigmatizing mental illness and raising awareness about mental health,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude for the journey so far, she added, “As I reflect on and celebrate the journey thus far, I look forward to the next chapter in my mission.” She concluded her post with the hashtags #10YearsOfLLL, #10YearsOfHope, and #10YearsOfImpact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Over the past decade, LLL has made significant strides in creating awareness, offering support, and fostering hope for individuals struggling with mental health challenges.

Deepika’s openness about her own experiences has inspired countless people to seek help and prioritize their mental well-being.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone continues to shine in the film industry. She recently appeared alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh, in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated cop drama ‘Singham Again’. Playing the fierce and fearless Shakti Shetty, also known as Lady Singham, Deepika shared the screen with an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

Looking ahead, Deepika is going to star in the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’, where she will share screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. This marks another collaboration with Big B, following their work in films like ‘Piku’ and ‘Aarakshan’.

Beyond her cinematic achievements, Deepika remains a powerful force of influence. Named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 and a recipient of the Time100 Impact Award in 2022, she continues to leave a lasting impact both on and off the screen.