Dua Lipa rocks Mumbai with SRK mashup, fans go wild!

Dua Lipa delivered an electrifying performance in Mumbai on Saturday, leaving her Indian fans in awe. The global pop sensation brought an unexpected Bollywood twist to her setlist, performing a mashup of her hit song ‘Levitating’ with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic track ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ from the film ‘Baadshah’.

This fan-made remix, already popular online, came alive on stage and quickly became the most talked-about moment of the night.

Social media erupted with excitement as videos of the performance surfaced. Fans couldn’t contain their joy, with one commenting, “Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki!”

Another wrote, “So Dua Lipa performed the mashup in her style—wish SRK was there too!”

Dua’s admiration for Shah Rukh Khan isn’t new. Back in 2019, during her first visit to India, she met the Bollywood superstar and even posed for a memorable photo. Shah Rukh later shared the picture on Instagram with a playful caption: “I have decided to live by New Rules… What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage!”

The concert was a star-studded affair, with notable attendees like Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, Ranvir Shorey, and Namrata Shirodkar gracing the event.

Dua’s stage presence was unmatched, as she seamlessly blended her chart-topping tracks with moments tailored to the Indian audience, creating a magical connection with her fans.

The visit of Dua Lipa to Mumbai wasn’t just about the music. Upon her arrival, she was spotted enjoying a dinner date with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. The couple, dressed in chic black outfits, were seen smiling and holding hands as paparazzi captured the moment.

This performance marks Dua Lipa’s third visit to India, a country she has expressed deep affection for. In August, she announced her return with an Instagram post, saying, “India, I’m coming back!! My trip earlier this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt were amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Her Mumbai concert was part of the Zomato Feeding India initiative, combining music with philanthropy.

Speaking about the experience, Dua shared, “One of the best parts of touring is exploring new places. I always find incredible experiences in Asia, especially in India. Last time, I met so many kind and warm people.”