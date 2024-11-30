Priyanka Chopra wept while signing her first film for THIS reason

Today, Priyanka Chopra is a top star not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. To think, that the ‘Fashion’ star would do anything other than take over the silver screens baffles her fans. However, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother revealed in a recent interview that the actress didn’t want to take the route and cried while signing her debut film ‘Thamizhan’ in 2002. The actress instead wanted to take an academic route, study science and pursue either aeronautical engineering or criminal psychology. However, as fate had planned, PeeCee was flooded with acting offers after she wore the crown of Miss World.



During her appearance on the Something Bigger Show, Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra revealed that the actress wasn’t initially interested in the field. It was Madhu who pushed her to give acting a try just to have a taste of it. “There were a lot of people coming to sign films with her. But, she didn’t want to, because she wanted to study. She was a brilliant and intelligent girl. Her objective was something else. This just happened. She had all those plans in her head, but destiny had other plans. So, the first film she signed, there were big blobs of tears on that contract.”

Moreover, Madhu revealed that she pursued Priyanka Chopra to try her hand in acting for a summer and if she didn’t like it, she could always return to studying. “I said just do it once during the summer, and if you don’t like it, go back to doing whatever you want. Studies don’t go anywhere. It’s an opportunity, see if you like it, no one is forcing you. I had to put the pressure on her. When she did it, she kind of liked it. But she went back to college, more offers came, and then that’s history.”

Additionally, she added how her bond with her daughter strengthened after Priyanka started making a name for herself in the film industry. “I saw her grow, she started doing better. I was always there with her to help her along, be there for her, and take care of her.” She added, “I was travelling with her, it brought us closer. It helped both of us grow together. We got to talk like adults and understand each other better.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s last was ‘Love Again.’ Moving ahead, her ‘Heads of State,’ and ‘The Bluff’ are going to release next. Moreover, she also has the second instalment of ‘Citadel’ in the pipeline.