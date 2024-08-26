Dua Lipa returns to India for Zomato’s Feeding India Concert

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker Dua Lipa is all set to return to India for another electrifying performance. The Grammy-winning songstress has announced her return and expressed her excitement over it. On Friday, Deepinder Goyal (Zomato’s CEO) made the announcement. Following this, Dua Lipa dropped a heartfelt post, looking forward to taking the stage in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of snapshots from her previous visit to India. Along with the photographs, Dua wrote, “India, I’m coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there were amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!”

The ‘No Lie’ singer visited the country in 2023 and spent the last couple of days of the year enjoying India’s heritage. As she explored Rajasthan and Delhi, the songstress immersed herself in the culture. From savoring local delicacies to visiting cultural and heritage sites, Dua embraced it all. She also explored the spiritual side of the country and sported local fashion. Reflecting on her fulfilling journey, she shared glimpses of her tour and wrote, “I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality, and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family, where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge, and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!”

For those unfamiliar, Dua Lipa will perform at the upcoming Zomato Feeding India Concert. The event will take place at the MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai. It will feature performances from top Indian artists. Meanwhile, the first chapter of the event took place in December 2022 and was headlined by Post Malone. According to Deepinder Goyal, the company’s goal is to strengthen India’s efforts to eradicate malnutrition and hunger. Goyal wrote on X, “Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) is back! Headlining this year’s event is my favorite global pop icon, @DUALIPA, an inspiration to millions worldwide!”

Meanwhile, according to a report in Business Today, pre-sale tickets for HSBC cardholders will be available on August 27 at noon, with general sales starting on August 29. Moreover, tickets can be purchased on the Zomato app and resale is permitted only on the official Zomato Live platform.