Chris Hemsworth rocks the drums at Ed Sheeran’s Romania concert

In a delightful twist to his usual on-screen roles, Chris Hemsworth recently made headlines for his musical prowess. The actor, best known for his role as Thor, took to the stage at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Bucharest, Romania, where he dazzled a crowd of around 70,000 fans with his drumming skills.

Hemsworth was in Romania filming for the second season of his popular series, “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth,” set to air in 2025. The show explores profound themes like pain, fear, cognitive impairment, and social connection. With guidance from leading experts and spiritual mentors, Hemsworth embarks on a global journey to uncover insights and secrets for a better life.

During his time in Romania, Hemsworth seized the opportunity to collaborate with Sheeran, who is currently on his “+–=÷×” (Mathematics) Tour. The unexpected partnership came about after Hemsworth reached out to Sheeran last December. In an Instagram post, Sheeran shared the news with his followers, revealing that Hemsworth had been practicing the drums as part of a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning new skills.

Sheeran’s post included a video clip of Hemsworth on stage, performing a drum solo for Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran expressed his excitement about the collaboration, noting that it was a special moment for both him and the actor.

“I got Chris to learn to play drums for my stadium show,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “He reached out about a documentary he’s doing on cognitive health and learning an instrument. And, now he’s performing in front of 70,000 people.”

Hemsworth, who appeared thrilled by the opportunity, reflected on the experience, saying, “I’ve been thinking about it a lot. It’ll be nice to put this to bed.” His performance was met with enthusiastic applause, adding a memorable highlight to Sheeran’s already celebrated tour.

Sheeran’s tour will continue its journey across Europe and beyond. Upcoming stops are in Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Brazil in 2024, followed by additional international dates in 2025.