A dream too good to be true: Raashii Khanna pens a heartfelt note as she wraps Dharma Productions’ Yodha

Having made a mark for herself in the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries, Raashii Khanna is now making her Bollywood film debut with Dharma Productions’ Yodha. The actress wrapped the film in Delhi on Sunday evening.

Raashii took to Instagram announcing the wrap with a series of pictures posing with the team of Yodha. The actress penned a heartfelt note saying, “A dream too good to be true having worked with @dharmamovies who welcomed me with such warmth and love and made the journey of #yodha – our labour of love – so special!

It’s a wrap and here I am with the two main yodhas who have worked so hard to create something amazing!

Missed you @sidmalhotra 💛

Thankyou for being a wonderful co-star 🤗”.

With a busy schedule of back-to-back shoots for her upcoming projects, Raashii Khanna had been running around the clock, juggling cities on a sleepless routine.

Hailing from Delhi, Raashii Khanna shot in her hometown for her Bollywood film debut with Dharma Productions’ Yodha, where she’d be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra.

Earlier this week, Raashii Khanna took to her social revealing the struggles of being an actor having hopped sets and cities for two films as she wrapped night shifts for Sardar in Chennai and began early morning shifts for Yodha in Delhi.

Recently, Raashii Khanna made her mark with an intriguing and impressive performance as a psychopath in her digital debut ‘Rudra’ along with Ajay Devgn.

Apart from Dharma Productions’ Yodha, Raashii will be next seen in her second OTT project with Raj and DK, of The Family Man fame, along with Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor, making for a stellar team.

Raashii Khanna’s upcoming projects also include Thank You with Naga Chaitanya and Sardar with Karthi.

In addition, Raashii also plays a pivotal part in Dhanush starrer Thiruchitrambalam.