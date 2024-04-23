‘Aranmanai 4’ release date shifts to May 3

Get ready to be spooked and entertained as the eagerly awaited Tamil comedy-horror flick, ‘Aranmanai 4’, gears up for its release! The makers, fueled with excitement, recently announced a new release date for the film.

Originally ready to hit theaters on April 26, the release date has pushed back slightly. But fear not, horror enthusiasts! Mark your calendars for May 3, when ‘Aranmanai 4’ will hit the screens and send shivers down your spine.

Penned and directed by Sundar C, and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the Avni Cinemax banner, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Sundar C himself, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, K. S. Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran, and Singampuli.

The recently unveiled trailer sets the stage for a gripping tale, beginning with a seemingly happy family of four whose lives take a dark turn as they meet their untimely demise. Amidst swirling rumors of tragedy, suspicions arise, particularly surrounding Tamannaah’s character, who takes her own life. However, her brother, portrayed by Sundar, refuses to accept this narrative, sparking a journey into the realms of mystery and horror.

‘Aranmanai 4’ marks the fourth installment in the popular ‘Aranmanai’ film series, following the success of its predecessors. Fans can expect a thrilling blend of comedy and horror, promising an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

So, brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and spine-tingling moments as ‘Aranmanai 4’ descends upon theaters on May 3. Don’t miss out on this electrifying addition to the genre, guaranteed to leave you on the edge of your seats!