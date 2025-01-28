Director Lee Byung Hun steps down from Kim Woo Bin and Suzy’s upcoming drama

Lee Byung Hun has stepped down as the director of Kim Woo Bin and Suzy’s upcoming Netflix drama ‘All The Love You Wish For.’ Kim Eun Sook, the writer behind hits like ‘The Glory,’ ‘Goblin,’ and ‘Heirs’ has penned the series. Since its announcement, fans are buzzing with excitement to witness the tantalising pairing between the two stars. Fans await to see the fluttering chemistry between ‘The Heirs’ actor and ‘The Start-Up’ actress.

On January 27, Edaily reported that Director Lee Byung Hun parted ways with the project during production last year. The outlet cited personal reasons as the factor.

Subsequently, a representative from the production team has confirmed the news. “It is true that Director Lee Byung Hun stepped down for personal reasons.” The representative also revealed that ‘The Glory’ director Ahn Gil Ho has joined the production. Gil Ho joined as the B-team director in July 2024 to help complete the filming. The representative added, “We ask for your understanding that we cannot provide further details regarding the timing and reasons for Director Lee Byung Hun’s departure.”

Moreover, the production team also teased the details about Kim Woo Bin and Suzy’s drama. “‘All The Love You Wish For’ requires significant technical work such as CGI, so we are dedicating great effort to post-production. A team of professionals from various fields has collaborated extensively to create what we hope will be one of the best projects of the year.”

The slated drama ‘All The Love You Wish For’ is a fantasy rom-com. It is about an overly emotional genie trapped inside a lamp and the woman who helps him escape the confines. The drama stars Kim Woo Bin, Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, and Noh Sang Hyun. The team concluded the filming in October last year with post-production in the works.

