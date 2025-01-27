ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo remembers bandmate Moonbin on his birth anniversary

BTS’ V teases his upcoming military discharge: ‘It won’t be long’
BTS' V updates fans about his life in the military and teases his upcoming discharge from the service during a Weverse interaction.
ASTRO’S Cha Eun Woo and other band members remember their late bandmate and brother, Moonbin, on his birth anniversary.
Following the unfortunate demise of ASTRO’s Moonbin in April 2023, band members always remember their old mate. On 26th January, the members remembered the late K-pop idol on his 27th birth anniversary. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo penned a note remembering his old friend and even dedicated a song to him. The artist remembered his old friend and paid tribute to his legacy and the moments they shared together.
On the occasion of Moonbin’s birth anniversary, the singer-actor sang a cover of Shin Seung Hun‘s ‘After A Long Time.’ He posted the cover on his personal YouTube channel and wrote a heartfelt message for the late singer in the caption. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo wrote, “Happy birthday, Binnie. How are you doing? Lately, I miss you even more than usual. There are so many things I want to talk about over a drink with you, but I have no one to lean on now.”
He continued, “I’m sorry I haven’t been able to visit you as often as I did last year. The more I think of you, the harder I push myself to keep working, because that’s what you wanted, right? But now, I think it’s starting to get a bit overwhelming. Haha, I don’t know. Am I doing well? Your absence feels especially heavy these days, my friend.”
The ‘True Beauty’ star also took to social media to share a bunch of pictures of Moonbin and the rest of the band members. Moreover, ASTRO’s lead vocalist Yoon San-ha also recounted the good days spent with Moonbin. He uploaded a series of postcards from the group’s fun outings. Sharing the post, he penned the caption, “Happy birthday big bro miss you a lot.”
Additionally, vocalist MJ also dropped a throwback picture of Moonbin on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “The world is a melody. Happy birthday.”
